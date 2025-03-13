BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($15.93) and last traded at GBX 1,230 ($15.93), with a volume of 51952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246 ($16.14).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,319.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,381.76. The stock has a market cap of £557.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.11.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller UK quoted companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.