Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Zacks reports. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Blade Air Mobility updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 1,912,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,459. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $244.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,223,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,062.40. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

