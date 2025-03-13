BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.97. Approximately 129,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 132,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.77.
