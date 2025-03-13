BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$133.18 and last traded at C$134.59. Approximately 121,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 55,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$134.79.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.