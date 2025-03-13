Boris De Vries Sells 500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Boris De Vries sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.08, for a total transaction of C$108,540.35.

Shares of TSE:FNV traded up C$4.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$216.66. The stock had a trading volume of 410,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$195.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$179.27. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of C$153.62 and a 52 week high of C$219.99. The stock has a market cap of C$29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$194.10.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

