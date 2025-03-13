Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,870 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of Cameco worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cameco by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after buying an additional 1,193,266 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,386,000 after buying an additional 410,711 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cameco by 9.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 187,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research raised their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

