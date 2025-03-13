Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 810.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,545 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vertiv worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Vertiv by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

