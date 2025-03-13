Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

View Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.