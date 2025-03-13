Brent M. Giles Buys 700 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $18,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,049.20. This trade represents a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,422. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

