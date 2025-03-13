Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 3.6 %

LON:BPT traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 335.20 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 462,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202.40 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.51. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

About Bridgepoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.