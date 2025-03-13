Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 19.50 ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%.
Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 3.6 %
LON:BPT traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Thursday, hitting GBX 335.20 ($4.35). The stock had a trading volume of 462,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. Bridgepoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202.40 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.32). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 345.51. The company has a market cap of £2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.
About Bridgepoint Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgepoint Group
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is a Bottom Finally Forming in Rocket Lab Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.