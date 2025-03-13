Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$122.14

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.84, for a total value of C$246,942.72. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.43, for a total transaction of C$236,860.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,269 shares of company stock worth $8,396,572. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at C$145.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$73.43 and a twelve month high of C$147.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$120.36. The stock has a market cap of C$51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

