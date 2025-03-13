Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Target Price at $34.57

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several analysts have commented on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $890.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -1.38. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9,238.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 911.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

