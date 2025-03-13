Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BURBY

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $16.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.