Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURBY. UBS Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
