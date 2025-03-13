Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,056.25. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.48 per share, with a total value of $64,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,756,010.40. This trade represents a 0.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

