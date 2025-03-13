Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 169706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Trading Down 1.5 %

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

