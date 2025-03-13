Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,962,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,002,000 after purchasing an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 406,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $93.64 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

