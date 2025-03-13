Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

