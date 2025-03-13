Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Stock Up 6.6 %
OTCMKTS:CNTMF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Cansortium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
