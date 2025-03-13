Cantor Fitzgerald Has Positive View of RCUS FY2025 Earnings

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.29). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.14. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,704. The trade was a 238.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

