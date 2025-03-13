CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.0 million-$114.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.2 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered CareCloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD opened at $1.60 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 87.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

