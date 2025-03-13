Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.23. 124,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,070,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after buying an additional 366,293 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 1,732,857 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after buying an additional 479,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after buying an additional 964,494 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,422,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.