Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

RNAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $444.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $40,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,051.52. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blaine Davis sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $67,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,669.13. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,744 shares of company stock valued at $247,337. Corporate insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,054 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 721,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

