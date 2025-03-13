C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Down 18.7% – Should You Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). Approximately 21,797,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average daily volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.64. The firm has a market cap of £545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, insider Ralph Findlay acquired 66,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

