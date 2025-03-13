C&C Group (LON:CCR) Trading Down 18.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) traded down 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.19 ($1.56). 21,797,490 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,071% from the average session volume of 1,861,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 66,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,274.50 ($128,744.00). Also, insider Angela Bromfield purchased 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,755.33 ($25,619.67). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

