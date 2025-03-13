Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 11,762,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,300. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

