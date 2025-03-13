Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Cencora worth $28,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.81. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $263.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

