CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,898,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

