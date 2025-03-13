CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 948.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,209,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $913.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

