CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 43.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 953 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 3,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $919.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $845.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,014.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.