CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $171.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

