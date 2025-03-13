Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,380 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $24,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LNG opened at $215.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.88 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.