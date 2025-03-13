Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a 16.4% increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.

Chorus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.58.

Chorus Company Profile

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

