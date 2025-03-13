Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th. This is a 16.4% increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.15.
Chorus Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.58.
Chorus Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Magnificent 7 Stocks Trading Near 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.