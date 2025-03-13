Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.27.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

CB stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

