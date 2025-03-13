Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.24 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 83324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.73.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,126,000 after purchasing an additional 194,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,477,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 203,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,942 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

