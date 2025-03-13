CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.36. CI&T shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 6,867 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Get CI&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CI&T by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of CI&T by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 464,529 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CI&T by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.