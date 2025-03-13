Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $801,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 62.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. This represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

