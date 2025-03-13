Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $729,000 in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIHL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

