Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $729,000 in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2025

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHLFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

FIHL stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.