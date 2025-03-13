CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
