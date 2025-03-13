CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on shares of CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMB

CMC Metals Stock Performance

CMC Metals Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.