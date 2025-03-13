Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.40% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $155,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

