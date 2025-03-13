Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $203.57 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,246 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.30% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $203,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after buying an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 772,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.83.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

