Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Up 4.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. 186,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 901,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

