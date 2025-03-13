Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

BBCP stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.25. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JB Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 26.2% in the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 241,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 526,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

