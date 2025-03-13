Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$13.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

