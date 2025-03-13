Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 209,963 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of Bilibili worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,817.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

