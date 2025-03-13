Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,283.33.

TSE:CSU opened at C$4,754.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$3,535.00 and a 1-year high of C$5,040.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4,699.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4,527.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

