Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$5,500.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSU. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,283.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CSU
Constellation Software Trading Up 0.7 %
Constellation Software Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.