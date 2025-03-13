Contrasting Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha 1.41% -11.98% 5.19% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for MediaAlpha and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 0 1 5 0 2.83 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 94.86%. Given MediaAlpha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MediaAlpha and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $864.70 million 0.70 -$40.42 million $0.30 29.94 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

