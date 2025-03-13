CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:CRMZ opened at $2.65 on Thursday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

