CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:CRMZ opened at $2.65 on Thursday. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
