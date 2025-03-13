Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Director Michael Duginski Acquires 20,000 Shares

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Duginski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Michael Duginski bought 4,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 4,519,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,735. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crescent Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 15,675.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 86.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,146,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 94,948 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.