D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HOTH stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics



Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

