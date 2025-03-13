DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.49 on Monday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.66.
