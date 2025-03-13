Davis R M Inc. Has $234,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after buying an additional 672,568 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.